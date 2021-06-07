Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Melissa Larocque, 33, found dead after Sturgeon Falls fire

Ontario Provincial Police said they have located the body of Melissa Larocque, 33, from Lavigne following a fire early Saturday morning. 

Most tenants evacuated the building safely, police say, one person hospitalized

CBC News ·
OPP say Melissa Larocque, 33, died following a fire in Sturgeon Falls. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police said they have located the body of Melissa Larocque, 33, from Lavigne following a fire early Saturday morning. 

According to police, a fire broke out at a four-plex on Fourth Street. 

Most of the tenants managed to evacuate the building safely. However, one person who was visiting a tenant was unaccounted for, police said.  

At approximately 7:00 p.m. police and firefighters located Larocque. 

Police said the investigation continues with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

With files from Ashishvangh Contractor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now