Ontario Provincial Police said they have located the body of Melissa Larocque, 33, from Lavigne following a fire early Saturday morning.

According to police, a fire broke out at a four-plex on Fourth Street.

Most of the tenants managed to evacuate the building safely. However, one person who was visiting a tenant was unaccounted for, police said.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. police and firefighters located Larocque.

Police said the investigation continues with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.