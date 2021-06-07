Melissa Larocque, 33, found dead after Sturgeon Falls fire
Ontario Provincial Police said they have located the body of Melissa Larocque, 33, from Lavigne following a fire early Saturday morning.
Most tenants evacuated the building safely, police say, one person hospitalized
Ontario Provincial Police said they have located the body of Melissa Larocque, 33, from Lavigne following a fire early Saturday morning.
According to police, a fire broke out at a four-plex on Fourth Street.
Most of the tenants managed to evacuate the building safely. However, one person who was visiting a tenant was unaccounted for, police said.
At approximately 7:00 p.m. police and firefighters located Larocque.
Police said the investigation continues with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.
With files from Ashishvangh Contractor