Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead on Manitoulin Island.

On Monday around 1:30 p.m., police were called to a report of a possible drowning in Meldrum Bay.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say an investigation is taking place under the direction of the Office of Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service.

