Melanson announces bid to become Sudbury's mayor

For the second time in his political career, Dan Melanson will be throwing his hat into the ring to become Sudbury's next mayor.

Melanson last ran in 2014, losing to current mayor Brian Bigger.

Melanson wasted no time during his announcement to criticize decisions made by Bigger, including what he feels is a missed opportunity to bring a ferrochrome smelter to Sudbury.

Recently, mining giant Noront Resources said that a Sudbury location was out of the running for a billion-dollar facility.

Covering Dan Melanson’s announcement of his run for mayor. Says Noront’s decision to not locate their smelter in Sudbury was catalyst for decision to enter mayoral race. <a href="https://t.co/A15xRyTLya">pic.twitter.com/A15xRyTLya</a> —@StrangeSea

"Getting knocked out in the early stages [of Noront's selection process] highlighted to me that our economic development efforts are wandering around in the wilderness," Melanson said.

"We should have put together a top notch, first class proposal. To get knocked out it illustrated to me we need leadership, and need to revamp our whole effort in regards to diversification and development."

Melanson added that the stalled construction work on the old St. Joseph's Hospital on Paris Street was due to "roadblocks" put up by the city.

Melanson's announcement brings the number of candidates to seven, following Patricia Mills, Cody Cacciotti, Jeff Huska, Bill Crumplin, Bill Sanders and Bigger.