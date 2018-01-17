The federal Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie says she feels cuts to Ontario's Ministry of Francophone Affairs are a "cheap shot."

On Thursday, the first budget under Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford was released. It included cuts to several ministries, including the Ministry of Francophone Affairs which will have its budget reduced to $5.8 million from $6 million.

Last fall, the Ford government cut funding for a planned French language university and rolled in the position of the French language services commissioner into the office of the Ombudsman.

Federal minister Mélanie Joly was in northern Ontario this week to announce $750,000 in funding for francophone organizations.

Speaking in Sudbury on Friday, Joly says the funding from her ministry will help francophone communities affected by decisions made by the Ford government.

"I really think that the Ford government is showing that he is going after the most vulnerable [and] francophones don't need this," she said.

"They need to be able to speak their language and be proud of their way of living in their own language and their own culture and make sure the generations to come will be able to speak French."

Joly says the provincial government's approach to francophone groups shows a "lack of vision."

"I know I have very harsh words towards the Ford government but I fundamentally disagree with them on that," she said.