Ontario Provincial Police say a missing person case that is 22 years old is still active and ongoing.

On Sept. 29, 1996, Melanie Ethier, 15, left a friend's home in the Town of New Liskeard to walk home. She has not been heard or seen since.

Police say the case is unique as Melanie "seemed to vanish without a trace." However, police say they still believe someone has information to help solve the case.

"We are hopeful that members of the public will continue to contact the OPP with new tips and information that will assist our investigation," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.