Olympic figure skating champion Meagan Duhamel is one step closer to having a street named after her — but it might not be the street she grew up on.

Sudbury's planning committee approved a request to rename Turner Drive in Lively to Meagan Duhamel Drive on Monday night. Duhamel lived on nearby Irene Crescent, which connects with Turner Drive.

CBC News reported yesterday that a petition had been circulated in Lively to have Irene Crescent renamed instead of Turner Drive.

Jason Ferrigan, the city's director of planning, said as of Monday's meeting, staff had not received a request to rename Irene Crescent, so any analysis in the decision-making process was made exclusively with Turner Drive in mind.

"The request that staff received [to change the name was for] Turner Drive," Ferrigan said. "Typically, when requests like this come in, we treat them as they come in. So as part of that discussion or analysis there was no discussion around Turner Drive versus Irene Crescent."

Eric Radford of Balmertown, Ont,. and Meagan Duhamel of Lively, Ont. earned a bronze medal in their final Olympic, and perhaps final professional skate of their careers, in the pairs free program. 8:18

Sudbury area historian Jim Fortin told CBC News he supports the renaming of a street in honour of Duhamel, but not at the expense of Len Turner, who was Mayor of Lively from 1956 to 1972.

"I don't see the logic in removing Turner's name," Fortin said. "With me, it would be an issue."

But Coun. Michael Vagnini, who has been supporting the Duhamels in their quest to have a street renamed for their daughter, said he has the solution.

"Mr. Turner lived on the corner of 2nd and A street," Vagnini said. "If we had to do anything in remembrance of Mr. Turner,we could possibly bring forward in the new year the renaming of A Street."

The renaming is not official until approved by city council. Vagnini said he expects that decision after the municipal election in October.