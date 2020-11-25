A public forum is being planned in Sudbury to hear from groups working to help the city's homeless.

City councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altman made the suggestion following a presentation by community group Tomorrow's Hope at Tuesday night's council meeting.

"I for one find there is a wealth of information and details out there that perhaps will change a perspective and perhaps prioritize and have a better understanding," she said.

"That is the reason for this."

Councillor Geoff McCausland supported the idea and said it will allow groups to come together to discuss who provides what resources and where there are gaps in the system.

"[To] make sure that we have all the ideas and develop the best path forward," he said.

"Perhaps, that's the best way for us to move, to ensure we're not just pursuing a band-aid solution, but investing our limited resources in real solutions."

City staff will report back to council in December on how to go about planning the forum.

Working with existing providers to help

The Elgin Street Mission is currently offering a takeout food service, as it can't welcome people indoors due to the pandemic.

Councillor Bill Leduc wants to see two trailers converted into warming stations so people have a safe place to eat.

Leduc put forward the motion at a meeting last month, but councillors ran out of time to discuss the idea.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Leduc said the cost to convert the trailers would be $175,000. He said $16,000 has already been donated from local churches, groups and individuals.

But once again, Sudbury city councillors ran out time in the meeting and decided to put off a vote on the idea until the next meeting in December.

Mayor Brian Bigger pointed out that the city is still in a state of emergency, so there are options in the meantime.

"I have directed staff to work with our existing service providers which includes the YMCA and the Parkside Centre to provide dining space for vulnerable individuals collecting a takeout meal from community service providers including the Elgin Street Mission and the Blue Door Kitchen," he said.

"That should be put in operation as soon as possible."