Meet the woman honouring her grandmother through Ukrainian cooking

When Androocha Pouch's grandmother died, the Sault Ste. Marie woman took it hard.

"I was really close with her," she told me. "For all those months after, I just didn't do anything. I was a little bit depressed."

But then Pouch had a revelation.

"I thought, you know what, she wouldn't want me like this — she'd be kicking my butt to cook and stuff, so I'd better get moving."

And that's how Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen came to be.

