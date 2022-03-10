Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Meet the woman honouring her grandmother through Ukrainian cooking

Androocha Pouch started Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen in Sault Ste. Marie as a way to honour and remember her grandmother.

Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen produces perogies and other Ukrainian classics

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Cheddar perogies with sour cream from Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen. (Supplied by Androocha Pouch)

When Androocha Pouch's grandmother died, the Sault Ste. Marie woman took it hard.

"I was really close with her," she told me. "For all those months after, I just didn't do anything. I was a little bit depressed."

But then Pouch had a revelation. 

"I thought, you know what, she wouldn't want me like this — she'd be kicking my butt to cook and stuff, so I'd better get moving."

And that's how Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen came to be.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:18Northern Nosh: Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen
It's Monday, which means time for another edition of Northern Nosh. This week, we're in Sault Ste Marie to learn about Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen. Jonathan spoke with owner Androocha Pouch. 7:18

Baba K's Ukrainian Kitchen can be reached on Facebook.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

