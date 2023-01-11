Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Meet the Red Seal chef revitalizing the Miner's Tavern in Cobalt

Sara Paterson has introduced food, cocktail menu to the 89-year-old institution.

Sara Paterson has introduced food, cocktail menu to 89-year-old institution

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Sara Paterson in front of sign reading "Cobalt's Miners Tavern."
Sara Paterson took over the Miner's Tavern in 2021. (Supplied by Sara Paterson)

The Miner's Tavern has been serving the residents of Cobalt, Ont., since 1934. Primarily known as a place to get a drink, that changed considerably in 2021.

That's when Sara Paterson, a Red Seal-certified chef who grew up in nearby Haileybury, took over the institution, added a (tiny) kitchen — and started serving pub and comfort food classics.

I spoke with Paterson recently to hear how things are going. Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North8:11Northern Nosh: Miner's Tavern
Northern Nosh is back with a tasty story from Cobalt this week. Jonathan met Sara Paterson, a Red Seal chef dishing out comfort food classics from a tiny kitchen at a local institution called the Miner's Tavern.

The Miner's Tavern is at 75 Lang St. in Cobalt.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

Fake rock wall with mining signs.
As the name would suggest, the inside decor is mining-themed. (Warren Schlote/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now