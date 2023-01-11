Meet the Red Seal chef revitalizing the Miner's Tavern in Cobalt

The Miner's Tavern has been serving the residents of Cobalt, Ont., since 1934. Primarily known as a place to get a drink, that changed considerably in 2021.

That's when Sara Paterson, a Red Seal-certified chef who grew up in nearby Haileybury, took over the institution, added a (tiny) kitchen — and started serving pub and comfort food classics.

I spoke with Paterson recently to hear how things are going. Tap the player to hear our conversation.

The Miner's Tavern is at 75 Lang St. in Cobalt.

