Meet the Red Seal chef revitalizing the Miner's Tavern in Cobalt
Sara Paterson has introduced food, cocktail menu to 89-year-old institution
The Miner's Tavern has been serving the residents of Cobalt, Ont., since 1934. Primarily known as a place to get a drink, that changed considerably in 2021.
That's when Sara Paterson, a Red Seal-certified chef who grew up in nearby Haileybury, took over the institution, added a (tiny) kitchen — and started serving pub and comfort food classics.
I spoke with Paterson recently to hear how things are going. Tap the player to hear our conversation.
The Miner's Tavern is at 75 Lang St. in Cobalt.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
