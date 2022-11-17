Meet the immigration consultant behind downtown Sudbury's dedicated pho house

As the name suggests, Sudbury's Pho Noodle House is a restaurant that specializes in pho — the simple yet complex Vietnamese beef noodle soup considered by many to be the country's national dish.

The House Special bowl — beef steak, brisket, tripe and meatballs with rice noodles and broth. (Pho Noodle House/Supplied)

While pho is available across the world, including at a few restaurants in Greater Sudbury, the city lacked a dedicated pho house.

Benjamin Doan, an immigration consultant who moved to Sudbury from the Greater Toronto Area in 2020, noticed this.

He came to Sudbury thanks to the city's participation in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program.

Pho Noodle House opened earlier this summer on Larch Street, in the same building as the international student residence Doan also operates — and lives in.

Pho Noodle House is located at 81 Larch St. in downtown Sudbury.

