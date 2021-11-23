Meet the couple who retired to St. Joseph Island — and opened a business
'Having your own business in a small town is a great way to connect with everybody'
One of my favourite messages to receive from listeners are suggestions for Northern Nosh.
I love hearing about your favourite places across northern Ontario — adding each suggestion to a giant, running spreadsheet.
This week's story is thanks to not one, but two listeners: Kirsti Hartley and Faye Stevens. They both suggested I check out the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery on St. Joseph Island, and in particular, learn about their pandemic era "special."
Mary Lou Eckmeier owns the cafe with her husband, Roy — I reached her the other day to find out more.
The Black Bear Cafe and Eatery is located at 2389 D Line Road on St. Joseph Island.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
