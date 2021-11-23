Meet the couple who retired to St. Joseph Island — and opened a business

One of my favourite messages to receive from listeners are suggestions for Northern Nosh.

I love hearing about your favourite places across northern Ontario — adding each suggestion to a giant, running spreadsheet.

This week's story is thanks to not one, but two listeners: Kirsti Hartley and Faye Stevens. They both suggested I check out the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery on St. Joseph Island, and in particular, learn about their pandemic era "special."

The Black Bear Cafe and Eatery is located on D Line Road, shortly after crossing the bridge to the Island. (Supplied by Roy Eckmeier)

Mary Lou Eckmeier owns the cafe with her husband, Roy — I reached her the other day to find out more.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

The Black Bear Cafe and Eatery is located at 2389 D Line Road on St. Joseph Island.

Inside the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery. (Supplied by Roy Eckmeier)

