Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Meet the couple who retired to St. Joseph Island — and opened a business

"Having your own business in a small town is a great way to connect with everybody," explained Mary Lou Eckmeier, who owns the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery with her husband, Roy.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Roy and Mary Lou Eckmeier own the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery on St. Joseph Island. (Supplied by Roy Eckmeier)

One of my favourite messages to receive from listeners are suggestions for Northern Nosh.

I love hearing about your favourite places across northern Ontario — adding each suggestion to a giant, running spreadsheet.

This week's story is thanks to not one, but two listeners: Kirsti Hartley and Faye Stevens. They both suggested I check out the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery on St. Joseph Island, and in particular, learn about their pandemic era "special."

The Black Bear Cafe and Eatery is located on D Line Road, shortly after crossing the bridge to the Island. (Supplied by Roy Eckmeier)

Mary Lou Eckmeier owns the cafe with her husband, Roy — I reached her the other day to find out more. 

Up North7:30Northern Nosh: Black Bear Cafe and Eatery
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan spoke with Mary Lou Eckmeier. With her husband, Roy, they own the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery on St Joseph Island. 7:30

The Black Bear Cafe and Eatery is located at 2389 D Line Road on St. Joseph Island.

Inside the Black Bear Cafe and Eatery. (Supplied by Roy Eckmeier)

