Meet the couple who moved to Manitoulin Island to take over a restaurant — at the start of COVID-19
Imagine moving halfway across the province to run a restaurant at the beginning of a global pandemic.
Well, that's exactly what Kevin and Sheina Hemstreet did back in 2020 when they moved from London, Ont. to Manitoulin Island to take over The Garden's Gate, a long-running farmhouse-turned-restaurant in Tehkummah.
"Kevin and I always chatted about the idea of moving north," Sheina explained. "We often talked about doing that once our children were grown. [But] once the pandemic started and we had a lot more time to sit around and talk about our dreams, we just decided, 'why wait?'"
Tap on the player to hear more.
The Garden's Gate is at 316 Highway 542 in Tehkummah.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?