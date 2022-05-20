Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

Meet the couple who moved to Manitoulin Island to take over a restaurant — at the start of COVID-19

Imagine moving halfway across the province to open a restaurant at the beginning of a global pandemic. That's exactly what Kevin and Sheina Hemstreet did back in 2020 when they moved to Manitoulin Island to take over The Garden's Gate in Tehkummah.
Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Kevin and Sheina Hemstreet own The Garden's Gate in Tehkummah. (The Garden's Gate/Facebook)

Imagine moving halfway across the province to run a restaurant at the beginning of a global pandemic.

Well, that's exactly what Kevin and Sheina Hemstreet did back in 2020 when they moved from London, Ont. to Manitoulin Island to take over The Garden's Gate, a long-running farmhouse-turned-restaurant in Tehkummah.

The Garden's Gate was established in 1991. (The Garden's Gate/Facebook)

"Kevin and I always chatted about the idea of moving north," Sheina explained. "We often talked about doing that once our children were grown. [But] once the pandemic started and we had a lot more time to sit around and talk about our dreams, we just decided, 'why wait?'" 

Tap on the player to hear more.

Up North8:14Northern Nosh: The Garden's Gate
Jonathan spoke with Kevin and Sheina Hemstreet, the new owners of The Garden's Gate restaurant on Manitoulin Island.

The Garden's Gate is at 316 Highway 542 in Tehkummah.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

