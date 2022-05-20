Meet the couple who moved to Manitoulin Island to take over a restaurant — at the start of COVID-19

Imagine moving halfway across the province to run a restaurant at the beginning of a global pandemic.

Well, that's exactly what Kevin and Sheina Hemstreet did back in 2020 when they moved from London, Ont. to Manitoulin Island to take over The Garden's Gate, a long-running farmhouse-turned-restaurant in Tehkummah.

The Garden's Gate was established in 1991. (The Garden's Gate/Facebook)

"Kevin and I always chatted about the idea of moving north," Sheina explained. "We often talked about doing that once our children were grown. [But] once the pandemic started and we had a lot more time to sit around and talk about our dreams, we just decided, 'why wait?'"

The Garden's Gate is at 316 Highway 542 in Tehkummah.

