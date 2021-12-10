Meet @sizzlinsikh, the North Bay surgeon who also teaches virtual cooking classes
Dr. Ravinder Singh's classes raise money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'd like to introduce you to Dr. Ravinder Singh.
He's a general surgeon at the North Bay Regional Health Centre — who also happens to be a passionate home cook.
During the pandemic, he's led a popular series of virtual cooking classes that also act as a fundraiser for the hospital. Over the last year, he's taught hundreds of people how to cook everything from pakoras to tandoori jerk chicken tikka masala.
So how did this happen, anyway?
According to Dr. Singh, it all started on Instagram. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
Dr. Singh's next cooking class — featuring biriyani — is coming up on December 15th. Click here for more info.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?