Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Meet @sizzlinsikh, the North Bay surgeon who also teaches virtual cooking classes

Dr. Ravinder Singh is a general surgeon at the North Bay Regional Health Centre — and a passionate foodie.

Dr. Ravinder Singh's classes raise money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Dr. Ravinder Singh during one of his virtual cooking classes. (Supplied by Kendra Clarke)

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'd like to introduce you to Dr. Ravinder Singh.

He's a general surgeon at the North Bay Regional Health Centre — who also happens to be a passionate home cook. 

During the pandemic, he's led a popular series of virtual cooking classes that also act as a fundraiser for the hospital. Over the last year, he's taught hundreds of people how to cook everything from pakoras to tandoori jerk chicken tikka masala.

What the classes look like for students. (Supplied by Kendra Clarke)

So how did this happen, anyway?

According to Dr. Singh, it all started on Instagram. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:14Northern Nosh: Dr. Singh
Dr. Ravinder Singh is a general surgeon at the North Bay Regional Health Centre - who also happens to be a passionate home cook. During the pandemic, he's led a popular series of virtual cooking classes that also act as a fundraiser for the hospital. 7:14

Dr. Singh's next cooking class — featuring biriyani —  is coming up on December 15th. Click here for more info. 

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

