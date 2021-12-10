Meet @sizzlinsikh, the North Bay surgeon who also teaches virtual cooking classes

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'd like to introduce you to Dr. Ravinder Singh.

He's a general surgeon at the North Bay Regional Health Centre — who also happens to be a passionate home cook.

During the pandemic, he's led a popular series of virtual cooking classes that also act as a fundraiser for the hospital. Over the last year, he's taught hundreds of people how to cook everything from pakoras to tandoori jerk chicken tikka masala.

What the classes look like for students. (Supplied by Kendra Clarke)

So how did this happen, anyway?

According to Dr. Singh, it all started on Instagram. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Dr. Singh's next cooking class — featuring biriyani — is coming up on December 15th. Click here for more info.

