Meet me for Lunch: 2 students from India share why they came to Sudbury, Ont.
‘Meet me for Lunch’ is a series where the CBC’s Markus Schwabe interviews newcomers to Canada
When international student Itrat Khan cooks pav bhaji, a popular dish in Mumbai, India, she says it reminds her of home.
"It means my childhood," said Khan, who is studying human resource management at Cambrian College, in Sudbury, Ont.
"I remember going out in the street and having power bhaji whenever I felt like having it. And then there were certain times when me and my family, we all went out for bhaji brunch."
Khan said she came to Canada because she heard positive things about the country, and wanted to experience it for herself.
Watch | Itrat Khan shares the Indian dish pav bhaji
"It has been worth it because since the day I came here I've been exploring places, knowing people, learning a new culture," she told the CBC's Markus Schwabe, as part of a series of Meet me for Lunch interviews with newcomers to northeastern Ontario.
While Sudbury's climate is very different than Mumbai's, Khan said she's not daunted by experiencing her first winter.
"I'll survive," she said.
What has been a bigger adjustment are some cultural norms in Canada.
"Everybody's greeting you here," she said.
"It was a culture shock for me initially because we don't really say hi to every random person who's just crossing our way in India, right? I mean, if somebody did that to me in India, I would totally suspect that that person is going to just rob me."
Khan's roommate and fellow Cambrian student, Charu Srinivasan, comes from the Indian city of Chennai, and said she feels at home in Sudbury.
"Just the culture," she said.
"It's such a pretty city and kind of like a laid back attitude in the whole city, which reminds me of my city, which is Chennai in India."
Srinivasan is studying human resources management at Cambrian, and she said coming to Canada to study is about getting opportunities to change her life.
With files from Markus Schwabe