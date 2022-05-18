Meet the northeastern Ontario candidates of the 2022 provincial election

On June 2 Ontarians will line up at the polls to choose their next government.

There are nine ridings that cover the vast geography that makes up northeastern Ontario. CBC Sudbury contacted each candidate in the region, and asked them to answer three questions:

Why are you the right person for the job? If elected, what will be your first priority in office as MPP? What do you believe is the most important issue in your riding?

Find your riding below to learn what your candidates had to say.