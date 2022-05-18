Meet the candidates: Algoma-Manitoulin

This large electoral district includes Manitoulin Island, the communities of the North Shore and Elliot Lake.

The NDP's Michael Mantha has represented the riding since 2011.

Six people are running in Algoma-Manitoulin, representing the NDP, Progressive Conservatives, Ontario Liberal Party, Green Party of Ontario, New Blue Party and the Ontario Party.

Below are answers from candidates who responded to our requests by press time. They have only been edited for style and grammar.

Cheryl Fort, Progressive Conservative

Why are you the right person for the job?

As Mayor of the Township of Hornepayne, I will bring a wealth of municipal knowledge to the table for my constituents. I have also served as a town councillor, school board trustee, library board chair, hospital board member and Legion Youth Education chair. I have a deep understanding of the issues our community face and my Indigenous roots gives me a unique perspective. I look forward to working with Premier Ford to get it done for Algoma-Manitoulin.

If elected, what will be your first priority in office as MPP?

If elected, I will work tirelessly with Doug Ford and the PC team to help rebuild our economy by creating new and better paying jobs in our community.

What do you believe is the most important issue in your riding?

Only Doug Ford and the PCs will get it done for Algoma-Manitoulin by:

Rebuilding our economy

Working for workers by creating more and better paying jobs

Building highways and key infrastructure

Keeping costs down by increasing our housing supply

Planning to stay open by investing in our health-care system and increasing hospital capacity in the north

Michael Mantha, NDP

Why are you the right person for the job?

I have spent the last decade engaging with people in Algoma-Manitoulin and bringing their issues to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

I have been a strong advocate for the maintenance and upkeep of northern Ontario roads and fight every day to bring better public services to Algoma-Manitoulin families.

The Ontario NDP is in the strongest position in decades to form the next Ontario government in this election, running on a platform that focuses on fixing the things that matter most to people in Algoma-Manitoulin.

As MPP, I will continue to advocate for our priorities and needs in Algoma-Manitoulin.

If elected, what will be your first priority as MPP?

If I am re-elected on June 2, my top priority will be bringing back legislation to improve the winter road maintenance on highways 11 and 17. Northern NDP MPPs introduced this bill in 2019, and the Conservative government voted it down. So we reintroduced it in 2021, and the government again let the bill die in committee, instead of delivering for people in northern Ontario.

Making sure that highways are clear of snow isn't just a matter of convenience for people living in the north. Poor winter road conditions cut people off from essential services, prevent us from getting goods to market and lead to fatal highway accidents far too often.

Our legislation would immediately raise the standards for winter road maintenance on these major northern transportation networks, preventing the injury and death we see every winter in the North.

I would also make it a priority to see winter road maintenance brought back under the public service to restore accountability and improve the quality of service.

What do you believe is the most important issue in your riding?

Again we saw no new funding from the previous government in terms of healthcare here in the north.

The next government must immediately set to hiring 30,000 nurses, 10,000 PSWs across the province and at least 300 physicians here in northern Ontario. It must also repeal Bill 124, which suppressed the wages of public sector workers, including nurses and PSWs.

People in northern Ontario cannot be expected to continually face emergency room closures, months-long waitlists for surgeries and medical appointments and the impossible challenge of finding a family doctor whose roster is not stretched to the limit.

The NDP is the only party that has presented a health care plan that meets the needs of the north.

Tim Vine, Liberal

Why are you the right person for the job?

I'm a problem solver. As a healthcare administrator and an active community volunteer I understand that complex problems require complex solutions that bring everyone to the table. I'm interested in achieving progress and will work with anyone to create tailored solutions that will work in our northern rural riding.

If elected, what will be your first priority as MPP?

My first priority will be to work on closing the gaps in northern rural health care that I have seen firsthand throughout the pandemic. This includes repealing Bill 124 so health-care workers can collectively bargain as is their constitutional right. This includes enacting legislation that will put people before profits in long-term care and stop the institutional warehousing of the seniors who built our province and deserve respectful care. This includes expanding home care services and access so that our seniors can remain at home for as long as they wish. I will work to ensure that these healthcare transformations will be adapted to the realities of northern Ontario and work closely with local stakeholders including municipalities and First Nations.

What do you believe is the most important issue in your riding?

Health care. Plain and simple. Its delivery, accessibility and quality impacts all aspects of life in Algoma-Manitoulin.