Medical officers of health in northeastern Ontario say few doses of COVID-19 vaccines are going to waste in the region.

More than 250,000 shots have made their way into arms as the region scrambles to get more people inoculated against the disease being fought around the world.

Timiskaming Health Unit's Dr. Glenn Corneil says they're passionate that no doses go to waste

"If there's a vial that has been open and punctured, we want to get all of those doses out the door," he said.

"Timiskaming Health Unit has done a lot of work to have a robust standby list. So we do have people that we call at the end of the day to make sure that we don't have any dosage that goes to waste."

If vials are not open, they are returned to the health unit's inventory.

"The only issue is if a vial is punctured, we only have a certain number of hours to make sure we get those remaining doses in the vials into people's arms," said Corneil.

"And so far, we've been extremely successful. There's been hardly any wastage so far. It's an extremely rare situation for us where there's a dose left in a vial and then the vial is disposed."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe of Public Health Sudbury and Districts says there have been few no-shows for vaccine appointments, but they "have ways" to ensure any leftover doses are given to eligible people.

"Soon we will have an online registry for those who want to sign up so that they can be called with short notice, should we have any."

'This is going to be our way out'

In the Timmins area, Porcupine Health Unit's Dr. Lianne Catton said if there are no-shows, or any extra doses at the end of the day, the team "is ready to call and make sure that we get vaccines in the arms of those who are eligible as quickly as possible."

Catton said getting people vaccinated is critical in the health unit's catchment area as dozens of new cases recently cropped up, with variant of concern cases spreading faster.

"That's exactly what we're seeing happen. We have lots of household spread or close-contact people living together in close quarters," she said.

"We're also seeing spread in workplaces ... [where the] variant is much less forgiving for any breaks in the public health measures or any breaks in personal protective equipment."

The health unit is reinforcing the need for medical masks, eye protection, physical distancing, screening "and ensuring that people stay home if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild they may be."

Both Sutcliffe and Catton said they're encouraged by the high numbers of people who've received at least one dose so far — more than 50 per cent of eligible adults in both of the health unit's catchment areas.

"This is going to be our way out, and we're very thankful for our community partners who are helping us achieve this goal and the community members who have been coming out to the clinics and getting vaccinated, which is so incredibly important," said Catton.

Sutcliffe said vaccine supply has been "steadied and stabilized in Canada, in Ontario, in the North," meaning proportionately more vaccines should be available in the coming weeks.

"We're told that soon our biggest problem will be lots of vaccine, and getting them into arms, and I look forward to having that problem."