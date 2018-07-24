A Sudbury charity is working to pick up the pieces after a break-in at its building over the weekend.

Meals on Wheels (Sudbury) says its site on Bancroft Drive was broken into Friday evening.

In a news release, the agency says the suspects broke in through the front office and commercial kitchen.

The doors to the walk in fridge and freezer were propped open, which caused thousands of dollars in food and supplies to spoil.

The damage and loss of inventory is estimated between $15,000 - $20,000.

Meals on Wheels says it hopes someone who say the suspicious activity will report the information to Greater Sudbury Police.

The charity delivers meals to its clients around Sudbury who may be shut-in or not able to make their own meals.

Last year more than 28,700 meals were delivered to clients around the city.