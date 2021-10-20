What started with some improvised meals 10 months ago has turned into a new nonprofit organization that provides warm food for Greater Sudbury's homeless population.

Chantelle Dupuis founded Bizzzy Bea's on Dec. 1, 2020, when she found herself with some food donated to Sudbury's Samaritan Centre that was too close to expiring.

Dupuis saw a Facebook post from a woman who had some extra food that would go to waste soon. Local organizations could not accept the food in time, so she reached out and decided to put her cooking skills to use with the ingredients.

She ended up with a case of oranges, some green beans, potatoes and lots of flavoured water.

Her grandmother, Bea Dupuis, the foundation's namesake, often used leftover roast beef, potatoes, beans and onions for a meal she called a "fricassée".

"So I figured that was the easiest thing to make," Dupuis said. "It would be hearty, it would be warm, it would be good."

She had enough leftover ingredients to make 25 warm meals, and brought them to downtown Sudbury, where could hand deliver them to people experiencing homelessness.

We're just giving over a little bit of love. Some friendship with those bags. - Chantelle Dupuis, founder, Bizzzy Bea's

The meals were a hit, and word spread quickly. Since that first day, the organization has brought in more than 40 volunteers who serve around 400 meals each week. In 10 months, Dupuis said Bizzzy Bea's has donated more than 6,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday volunteers fill grocery bags with granola bars, fresh fruit and veggies, water, juice, some crackers and a warm meal. They pack cars and head downtown, where they hand deliver the bags.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday Bizzzy Bea's volunteers fill grocery bags with snacks, water and a warm meal. (Supplied by Chantelle Dupuis)

"They now know us as the bees," Dupuis said about her downtown clientele. "So when we pull up, they're pretty smiley. They're almost like family now. They sit down with us and they tell us how their day is."

Dupuis said a few people have even reached out after they've been able to improve their lives. Some completed detox programs, and one man became a volunteer after his recovery.

"Our goal is just to, like my saying says, warm their tummies and their hearts," Dupuis said. "We're just giving over a little bit of love. Some friendship with those bags."

Now that Bizzzy Bea's has nonprofit status, Dupuis said it will allow the organization to expand its reach. As a nonprofit, she said it also gives people more confidence their donations would be going to a good cause.

To celebrate its first anniversary on Dec.1, Bizzzy Bea's will work with local restaurants to donate a special meal to their clients. They'll also prepare some Christmas gifts for their regulars.

When asked why she has invested so much of her time to help strangers, Dupuis said life can be surprising, and anyone could end up in a situation where they need a little help to get back on their feet.

"There are some incredible human beings down there, that's for sure, that just ended up with a bad card in life," she said.