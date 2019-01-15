Home delivery of meals to seniors is in higher demand than ever during the pandemic and Sudbury groups are working to help.

Before the pandemic hit, 80-year-old Wilma Zahavich and her husband used a home grocery delivery service.

"Then COVID hit and you just didn't want strange people coming in and out of your house," she said.

She ended up contacting Meals on Wheels, which is reporting a 25 per cent increase in clients needing services.

Zahavich says she appreciates what staff do to keep themselves and clients safe.

"They come with masks and gloves on," she said. "They push the doorbell and they stand back about six to 10 feet and they smile."

The executive director of Meals on Wheels in Sudbury, Shannon Ketchabaw, says people calling her group don't necessarily want to go out for essential supplies.

"New clients that we've taken on that may have normally been able to get out to do groceries but have other ailments certainly would be looking to stay at home," she said.

"That security that they know someone is bringing their meal … they're safe. They haven't had to leave their home and risk potential exposure."

'Wonderful volunteers'

The legion in Sudbury has also gotten into the meal delivery business. President of Lockerby Branch 564, Mary Michasiw, says they've offered two meals a week to veterans and seniors at risk since the pandemic began.

"Originally we just started by word of mouth and putting it out to our membership," she said. "The next step was putting it out to the city and they sent out our information to numerous organizations and now the referrals are coming in."

Michasiw says it's important to help others in the community.

"Everybody wants to help and everyone wants everyone to be safe," she said. "It seems during this COVID crisis that seniors are the focus."

She says she's had 50 people sign up, with more people reaching out to help.

"It's not about how much money they have," she said. "It's about accessing services and pride and asking for help and that kind of thing."

Michasiw says the meals are being offered for free but donations are accepted. She says the food is being paid for by members of the legion. She says the legion is hoping to continue the program after the pandemic is over.

"We have wonderful volunteers who are prepared to either work in the kitchen or deliver the meals," she said. "I would like to see the program continue in some capacity."