Sudbury police release updated image of Meagan Pilon, 7 years after her disappearance
Sudbury

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking new information in relation to a missing person case.

Police say the investigation has remained active and they continue to receive tips.

Greater Sudbury police enlisted the assistance of an OPP forensic artist and have released an age-enhanced composite (left) of what Meagan Pilon may look like today at the age of 23. Pilon went missing in 2013, at the age of 15 (right). (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Meagan Pilon went missing seven years ago when she was 15 years old — and today is her 23rd birthday.

The last confirmed sighting of Pilon was on September 12, 2013 in the New Sudbury area. Police say the investigation has remained active and they continue to receive tips.

Today they released an updated, age-enhanced drawing of what Pilon may look like now at the age of 23.

Police is described as being 5'10" tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her right upper lip area.

Anyone with information on Meagan's whereabouts is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 extension 2320 or
Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 or online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.

