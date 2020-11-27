An athlete from northeastern Ontario is the winner of the CBC Battle of the Blades TV program, a fundraising competition that pairs figure skaters with hockey players who vie for a $100,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Sudbury's Meagan Duhamel and Polish-Canadian NHL hockey player Wojtek Wolski won the final round in the weeks-long competition.

Duhamel is an Olympic and World Champion figure skater, who skated for many years with Balmertown's Eric Radford.

With last night's win, Duhamel and Wolski earned the cash prize for their charities: The Sandra Schmirler Foundation and The Hospital for Sick Children Patient Amenities Fund.

Duhamel said the Sandra Schmirler Foundation supports hospitals that care for premature or critically ill newborns.

"They're the only charity that donates equipment to NICU's across Canada. They are doing such amazing work and I'm so proud to have brought awareness and brought the winning pay cheque to them," she told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

Duhamel says the foundation helped her family when her daughter Zoey was born four weeks earlier than expected.

Listen to this morning's interview:

