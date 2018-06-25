A street in Lively in Greater Sudbury could soon be renamed in honour of an Olympic figure skating champion, but opinions are mixed on which street to rename Meagan Duhamel Street.

Duhamel is a retired pairs figure skater. She's won three Olympic medals and two world championships.

City of Greater Sudbury staff is recommending that Turner Drive be renamed after Meagan Duhamel. She grew up on a house on Irene Crescent on a corner lot directly off Turner Drive.

City councillor Michael Vagnini has been pushing for the street name change.

"The Duhamel's house borders both on Turner and Irene Crescent," he said.

"We definitely wanted to make sure the Duhamel's do have an address on Meagan Duhamel Street."

But in that neighbourhood, a petition has been circulating among neighbours on Irene Crescent who want their street to be renamed instead.

That includes Duhamel's mother, Heidi, who still lives in the family home.

"If they do rename Turner that would be okay too," she said.

"But ideally it would be nice if it was right on Irene Crescent."

Committee to discuss renaming on Monday

Vagnini says it's unclear whether the petition will get into the hands of planning staff before Monday's committee meeting.

"We have a good planning department and committee, and I think they would look at it and see what's in the best interests of the community, of the Duhamel's, and of Meagan Duhamel," he said.

Sudbury area historian Jim Fortin says he's all for renaming a street in honour of Duhamel, but not at the expense of Len Turner, who was Mayor of Lively from 1956 to 1972.

According to the city, there is already a Duhamel Drive in Lively. The city says although there is a risk in confusing the two, the street numbering along Turner Drive differs from Duhamel Drive.

It adds if the street name is approved, "the existing numbering conventions would be maintained, which would further distinguish Duhamel Drive from Meagan Duhamel Street."