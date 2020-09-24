The sixth season of CBC television's Battle of the Blades was supposed to start this week, and include Sudbury-born skating star Meagan Duhamel. But it was put on ice after a positive COVID-19 test.

The development has tripped up everyone, including the world and Olympic figure skating champion.

"We're waiting for news, every single day. All I know is that it's not me or anybody in my team," Duhamel said.

"I think the show will be delayed a short period of time. It's not going to be delayed for months, but it'll be delayed maybe a week or two."

Until a few days ago, preparations for the show were going well, she says.

"I was really excited that they were going to do a show this year under extremely trying times and new guidelines and everything. Training was going really well. I have a really great partner and a great choreographer and coach, and we're working for some really great charities and we're making really good progress," Duhamel said.

"So it's kind of disappointing that the training got put on hold for the time being. But we're not expecting it to be on hold for too long, especially because we know every member of my team in my circle is safe and healthy."

Morning North 8:41 Figure skater Meagan Duhamel... World champion, Olympic champion and soon-to-be reality tv star The sixth season of CBC television's Battle of the Blades was supposed to start this week, but it has been put on ice after a positive COVID test. Sudbury-born skating star Meagan Duhamel is going to be part of that competition whenever it happens. She spoke to us about the COVID-related delay and being part of the show. 8:41

Duhamel's skating partner is Polish-born Canadian Wojtek Wolski, who played in the NHL for many years.

"He's been really great to work with. He's into the process. He wants to learn everything about figure skating, really eager to work with our choreographer and music choices and everything like that," she said.

"Wojtek is really secure in his skates. He hasn't really tripped over toe picks. He seems very comfortable and secure. And because of that, I guess I feel safe to trust him."

But at one point during training, he got a bit confused and missed catching her, Duhamel says with a laugh.

"Other than that little mishap, which I ended up fine, we just had a good laugh. I do feel very safe and I feel like he analyzes things very well. And I don't feel like my life is at risk."

Her previous experience as a judge on the show is helping hone the team's competitive edge.

"I know what they're looking for. So I hope that we're going to be able to check the boxes of what the judges are going to be looking for," Duhamel said.

The lack of an audience will be a challenge though.

"In skating, we rely a lot on the energy of the audience ... this is a big part of our performance," she said. "So that's going to be a little bit different."

But there will be virtual fans from across Canada tuning in.

The Battle of the Blades competitors are all working with different Canadian charities. Duhamel and Wolski are competing for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation — a charity that has helped Duhamel in the last while.

"They give funds to neo-natal intensive care units across the country for equipment and technology, and rooms for families and babies that are going through a stay at the neonatal intensive care unit," she said.

"Last year, almost exactly a year ago, I had a baby that was extremely small and we had to spend a couple of weeks living at the hospital at the NICU. And I lived in a room that was sponsored by the Sandra Schmirler Foundation. If it wasn't for the foundation ... I would have had to go home and leave my baby alone at the hospital. And I can't even imagine having done that."

Duhamel says the charity is close to her heart.

"I really hope to bring some awareness to them and the good work that they do — and hopefully bring them some good money when we win."