The Duhamel and Marcotte family is now a little bit bigger.

On Friday, figure skating champion Meagan Duhamel posted she had given birth to her daughter, Zoey.

"Only 4 lbs and 2 oz, this process was not how we anticipated that she entered the world," Duhamel posted on Instagram. "But she is beautiful and perfect."

Duhamel, who has won an Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals as well as Canadian and world championships, retired from the sport in 2018. She and her skating partner Eric Radford have still been participating in figure skating shows in their retirement.