The most well-known landmark in Timmins needs a half-million-dollar facelift.

Built during the Porcupine gold mining boom in 1927, the McIntyre Headframe has become a symbol for the city.

Timmins city council heard Tuesday that a bid for a repair job planned for this year came in at $311,000, almost double the estimate of $178,000 and higher than the city's budget of $250,000.

The city has decided to put off the major work on the headframe until next year, when the cost is expected to be in the $500,000 range.

Director of community and development services Mark Jensen says they will go ahead with a $15,000 fix this year to ensure that some of the metal cladding does not fly off during heavy winds.

"The building is not going to fall down, but it does need tender loving care," he said.

"The facility looks pretty decent at a distance, but if you get up real close to it you'll notice some deficiencies that are quite obvious that need to be addressed."

Jensen says city staff will try to land provincial or federal funding to cover some of the repair costs.

Timmins city councillor Joe Campbell says getting those dollars is always "iffy" but "certainly the quicker we move ahead with repairs, the better."