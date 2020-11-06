McDonald's Canada says employees at its Chelmsford restaurant are isolating after three workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says it was informed that the workers has tested positive yesterday and shut down the location to do a thorough cleaning.

McDonald's says any customers who ate there on Oct. 30, 31 or Nov. 1 should contact public health for advice.

Meanwhile, Cambrian College in Sudbury says "members of its community" have tested positive for COVID-19, but did not say how many.

The college says the affected people are self-isolating, there is no evidence of transmission on campus and an outbreak has not been declared.

Last night, Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced nine new cases of the virus. Seven of those are a close contact of a confirmed case, and the other two have no known exposure.