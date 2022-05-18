Sudbury's William McCormick awarded medal for young volunteers

A young volunteer and philanthropist has been recognized for his work with multiple charities in Sudbury.

William McCormick was one of two dozen people to be awarded the Ontario Medal for Young Volunteers April 28.

Along with his volunteer work with several Sudbury charities, McCormick also founded two community groups – A Place to Call Their Home and Service Not Forgotten.

McCormick started A Place to Call Their Home with his brother, with a goal of reaching out to underrepresented or underserved populations by sending care packages of school supplies, and providing clothing to groups in need, he said.

"My parents have always tried to instill in us a deep sense of gratitude for the situation we're in," McCormick said. "I've been provided a loving family and all the support I could ever need, and it was really important to try to give back."

"I'm so lucky for so many things but there are individuals who aren't as lucky."

According to the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, the medal is the highest recognition a person between the ages of 15-24 can achieve for their outstanding volunteer contributions to the province.

The recipients for 2019-20 include include community organizers, gender equity advocates, creators in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), mental health advocates, and many more individuals working to make a difference in their communities, the Ministry said.

McCormick said recognition from the government provides him with a bit of extra motivation, knowing his efforts are making a difference.

"Just a compliment, a vote of confidence, or a very nice remark or a helping hand can mean so much," he said. "So for me reaching out and doing those things is trying to give back, so the next generation of people can have that support and everybody can have a better shot at an excellent life."