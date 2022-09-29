As Laurentian University takes the final steps of exiting insolvency, Sudbury community members are hoping a 231-hectare green space doesn't fall into the hands of developers.

In May, the university's administration says the Ministry of Colleges and Universities offered to purchase $53.5 million worth of Laurentian-owned land or buildings, which could include the Bell Mansion, Living With Lakes Centre and the network of lush green trails surrounding campus.

Now, some are calling for the city to make an offer on the green space – known as the "Laurentian trails" – fearing the province might acquire the land and then put it on the market.

Chris Gore, a volunteer with the Laurentian Nordic Ski Club, said it would be "devastating" if the lands were somehow turned over to a private developer.

"I've been here almost 40 years,and I've been walking and running and skiing on these trails since then," Gore said. "It's one of the reasons why Sudbury is such a unique place to live."

"We're a city of 300 lakes, but this area is a particularly important part of that natural space and it must be protected."

"You can't put a can't put a dollar value on what a green space is worth."

Naomi Grant, a spokesperson with community group Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury, said she started fielding phone calls when news trickled out that the school would be selling off some assets to the province.

"We're getting near the end of the CCAA process, and there's kind of three options, possibilities we see that could happen," she said. "[The green space] could stay with the university, it could be purchased by the province or it could be acquired by the city and perhaps the Conservation Authority."

"The last option of course, would be the one we would be happiest with."

The Laurentian green space occupies a 231-hectare space in an ecologically sensitive area. In this screen capture from Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury's web page, several landmarks in the space are marked. (https://liveablesudbury.org/lu_trails/)

But selling the green space or the pool aren't necessarily the assets that will bring in the most revenue to balance the ledger sheet.

Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian's Board of Governors, said the school recognizes the importance of the green space and will look at all options to protect it, including working with the city on a solution.

"It's fair to say that there are many options other than the green space, and those are going to be looked at first," Bangs said.

Miranda Rocca-Circelli has made protecting the LU green space part of her election campaign for mayor. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Where the candidates stand

Candidate Miranda Rocca-Circelli is one of Sudbury's mayoral candidates who has publicly stated their support to protect the land, making the land's preservation a point in her campaign platform.

"Our city is filled with resources, and I think that we need to ensure that we preserve those resources," Rocca-Circelli said.

"One of the first proposals I put out was to suggest a motion to protect the green space around Laurentian because we see what happens at times when things become privatized," she said.

"We don't want to start industrializing the beauty that we have here," Rocca-Circelli said. "So I think it's absolutely critical…we need to ensure that we're protecting that green space and that our lakes are first and foremost."

The call to protect Laurentian's green space was also supported by candidate Paul Lefebvre, who said the Jenő Tihanyi Olympic pool, which has been dormant for two years, could be another option for assets the city would benefit from buying.

"The city is in the pool business, it's a service," Lefebvre said. "So how can we work with the university to ensure that the pool continues, the pool is repaired and the members that want to use it are able to use it?"

Lefebvre also said keeping the pool in operation was "critical," being the only Olympic sized facility in northern Ontario.

"How many of us have learned to swim there? How many of us have kids who've learned to swim there?"

"It's a great asset and the city, I believe, should be working with the university to ensure that it will continue."

But not all candidates are ready to open up the city's coffers to buy any new properties.

Candidate Devin Labranche said it was in the city's "best interests" to purchase the land if it becomes available, but that should be tempered by what the city can afford.

"As long as there's a good deal to be had, and we can do it in a way that benefits everybody as well as maintains or remains neutral on cash flow, I think that's something that I would definitely, definitely explore," Labranche said.

Candidate Bob Johnston said the city should avoid any purchases, including that of the green space, until a full review of the city's finances can be accomplished.

"There's no reason why we can't reach out. I'm just about positive that someone, like maybe Nike or somebody would take over the pool," he said.

"And that goes for just about every different part of university which could come up for sale."

Peter Beckett, a professor at Laurentian University, explains the ecological significance of the green space. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Peter Beckett, a Laurentian professor who considers himself an "avid" user of the trails, said the green space would be a good thing for the city to buy, but added he does not have enormous confidence in the decisions made by municipal politicians.

"We need only go look at the history of what Sudbury's tried to do in the last 10 years, and some of the things were perhaps not in citizens' interests," Beckett said.

"Green space like this would be good for people's mental health as has been shown during the COVID, but it would actually probably draw people to the city as there are not many places would have a large green space in the area."

"It's becoming the High Park of of of Sudbury," Beckett said. "So yes, I I think the city should definitely buy it, if it has to go that way."