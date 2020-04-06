Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says the city is declaring a state of emergency, which will be in place for the duration of the provincial state of emergency.

"I have reached this decision after careful consideration and conversations with the Medical Officer of Health, my fellow members of council and other local leaders across Greater Sudbury," he said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"This is truly an unprecedented situation and I am using everything in my power to protect the citizens of Greater Sudbury. This includes our most vulnerable citizens, our seniors and the homeless. We must also protect the hard-working essential services and health care workers who are at risk every day and working to support all of us. If they get sick, how will they serve and protect us?"

Several other communities in northern Ontario have already declared states of emergency since the coronavirus pandemic began, including Timmins and Elliot Lake.

'We cannot rest or relax'

"We are still seeing people doing things they shouldn't be – grocery stores are too full and we are receiving complaints about block parties and yard sales," Bigger said.

"To reduce the potential for increased infections and fatalities we must stay home. Plan essential trips outside our homes. Plan to shop once a week and shop alone. We must continue to always be aware of and practice physical distancing. Do not leave our homes unless absolutely necessary. We need to take this threat seriously."

Bigger says that with a state of emergency in place, it will allow officials "to enforce and amend bylaws more effectively, as well as protect volunteers, insuring them under the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board in the event we are required to call out for help and enlist those willing and able to assist."

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reports there are 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The mayor noted that many residents "are abiding by the rules and following the advice of our experts, but we cannot rest or relax during this critical time. With communities from Toronto to Timmins now experiencing community spread of the virus, we need to be extra vigilant if we are to stop the spread of the virus in our community."