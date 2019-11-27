The mayor of Greater Sudbury has withdrawn a motion to dissolve the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC).

Brian Bigger says the relationship has improved between the city and the GSDC.

The GSDC's 18-member board of directors oversees economic development initiatives and is supported by city staff.

In June, Bigger caught everyone by surprise when he tabled a motion during a city council meeting to dissolve the GSDC's board of directors.

Bigger was concerned the board had been pursuing ideas and partnerships without the full knowledge of city council.

Bigger's motion had been deferred until last night's council meeting when he withdrew the motion.

For the past five months, work has been ongoing to find common ground between the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation board and the city.

The mayor says he's had regular and productive meetings with the new GSDC chair, Andrée Lacroix.

"Together, we've been working to redefine and put forward ideas towards a renewed mandate and reporting process to council to find those compromises for both sides," said Bigger.

Lacroix was pleased to hear the news and says the GSDC board has been making progress in addressing council's concerns.

"At the end of the day council is also looking to support initiatives that will enhance and really support the growth in Sudbury economically." she said.

Lacroix says both groups are working towards the same goal.

The two sides are now working on an updated operating agreement that will renew the GSDC mandate and provide for better communication with city council.

