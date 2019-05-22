A new condiment on the market is causing quite a stir for those who speak Cree.

Heinz is producing a limited edition of a condiment called mayochup, a combination of ketchup and mayonnaise.

On its website, the company promotes the pairing as "something surprisingly delicious."

But those who speak Cree are having a laugh on the name. Jonathan Soloman of Kashechewan First Nation and Grand Chief of Mushkegouwk Council contacted CBC's Up North program host Waubgeshig Rice about the translation.

"This new sandwich spread, whatever it is, they call it Mayochup," he wrote. "In Cree, it means shit-face."

Since being posted on Twitter, it's been retweeted more than 1,000 times and gathered more than 2,700 likes.

Jonathan Soloman is from Kashechewan First Nation and is Grand Chief of Mushkegowuk Council. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

And Heinz has taken notice. A spokesperson reached out after seeing the "popular tweet on the unfortunate translation of Mayochup in Cree."

"We have heard about the unfortunate translation of Mayochup in Cree," Michael Mullen stated in an e-mail.

"The only thing we want our consumers, whichever dialect of Cree they speak, to have on their faces this summer is our newest condiment mash-up."