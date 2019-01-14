The office of the Independent Police Review Director has found a police officer in Sault Ste. Marie guilty of three charges under the Police Services Act.

Constable Matthew Keating has been found guilty of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority, discreditable conduct and neglect of duty.

The investigation stems from an incident in March 2016 in which Keating punched a man during an arrest.

Tim Mitchell suffered broken ribs that led to medical complications that put him in a coma.

Later that year, Keating was cleared of excessive use of force by the Special Investigations Unit. That agency investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

In 2018, a judge reviewed the evidence and dropped charges against Mitchell, finding unlawful force was used and that his Charter right to a lawyer was violated.

Mitchell is also suing the Sault Police Services Board for $6.5 million in compensation.