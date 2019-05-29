The provincial government says residents in Mattawa impacted by flooding can start applying for financial help.

On May 6, the town declared a state of emergency after water was released from the Otto Holden Dam into the Ottawa and Mattawa rivers. That resulted in flooding and closed several roads and forced some people to evacuate their homes.

On Wednesday, the province said it's activating the Disaster Recovery Assistance program.

According to the province, the program "applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization."

The funding provides assistance for repairs following a natural disaster that are not covered by insurance.

Residents need to apply by Sept. 26 to access the funding. More information can be found on the province's website. People can also phone 1-844-780-8925 or e-mail disasterassistance@ontario.ca.