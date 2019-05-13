Mattawa mayor hoping province 'will come good for people' following flooding

Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer says he's hoping provincial officials will step up to the plate and assist the flood-affected town.

Backer said while the situation has been "contained" in some parts of the town, "some of our infrastructure is literally crumbling" in other parts.

"The groundwater situation in the valley part of Mattawa, it's affecting a lot of homes on an hourly basis," Backer told CBC News on Sunday.

"The water's seeping through their basement, cracking foundations, and in some places shifting homes. Due to the fact that they are on the lower ground part of Mattawa — even though it's not visible to the eye — they're feeling the effect and will continue to feel the effect for a while."

One of those affected in this way is Cody Whaley.

He said since Friday he has been helping his mother dig a trench to keep the water out of her basement.

"Everyone around us is full of water. It's coming from below us. We can't do anything about it," Whaley told CBC News.

Cody Whaley says since Friday he has been helping his mother dig a trench to keep the water out of her basement. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

Backer says municipal officials are in constant contact with Finance Minister Vic Fedeli's office to update them about the situation.

"He did a tour of Mattawa and we're hoping that they'll come good for these people," Backer said.

"There's a lot of damage, a lot of devastation, a lot of property damage. We will do our best as a municipality along with the provincial government to make sure that a lot of our constituents are compensated."

"We are a small municipality and we are not rich," Backer added.