The Town of Mattawa has declared a State of Emergency due to extra water coming from a dam, just north of the community.

The municipality took the measure around 5 p.m Monday, after it was notified by OPG that its Otto Holden Dam had to release water due to capacity.

A town official told CBC news that another 30 to 40 centimetres of water is expected to be added to levels of the Ottawa and Mattawa Rivers, which both flow through the town.

Several side streets in Mattawa are closed due to flooding, however Highway 17 is open.

Property owners in low lying areas near the two rivers are warned to be prepared for possible flooding.