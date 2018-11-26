The chief of the Mattagami First Nation fire department says his firefighters are able and willing to fill a gap in service in Gogama.

Eleven firefighters in the town of Gogama have announced they are resigning as of Dec. 1 over tension with the Local Services Board.

The nearest fire department is 15 km down the road on the Mattagami First Nation.

Fire chief Wilbert Wesley says the disbandment of the Gogama volunteer department is an opportunity.

"The Mattagami Fire Department has not only the resources but the staffing and the training to perform their duties honourably and admirably," he said.

"I've always been taught that when it's your time to shine, shine bright."

Wesley says there are 21 firefighters in his department. He says his crew is not only trained to fight fires, but also in search and rescue.

The community of Gogama is fearful about losing its volunteer fire department. The eleven-member department is resigning at the end of the month due to tensions with the Local Services Board. Wilbert Wesley, the Mattagami First Nation Fire Chief, says his department will respond to the community of Gogama. He told us more about the role his fire department would play in Gogama. 7:54

"I know they are ready, competent and able to perform their duties," he said.

"They've proven that with calls in the past and I am very proud of my team and I know they are ready for the responsibility."

He says the department will also be responsible for going to incidents on Highway 144 from Halfway Lake to just north of Gogama.

The Office of the Fire Marshal says it is trying to recruit and train new firefighters for Gogama.