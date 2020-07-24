If you happen to find yourself in South River the next little while, look for a tree full of microphones.

There's 8 microphones in total, and they're not hidden.

They are part of Matt Rogalsky's sound art installation called Octet, one of several projects curated by New Adventures in Sound Art (NAISA.)

The work uses historic sound recordings made in the 1950s by ornithologist William Gunn and recorded in locations between Manitoulin Island and Algonquin Park.

Robert Bateman and Bill Gunn at the Algonquin Park Wildlife Research Station, 1946. Gunn, who died in 1984, one of Canada's most well-known ornithologists, started recorded birdsongs in 1955. (Algonquin Park Museum Collection)

"William Gunn was one of Canada's first people to go out with portable recording technology and recorded birdsong," Rogalsky said. "He refined the processes of recording specific birds in isolation using techniques like parabolic reflectors."

It's those birdsongs which are played back through the hanging microphones – which give the art installation a spectral quality.

"The way Gunn used to present the [birdsong] to audiences in public lectures was to slow them down so that people could hear all their intricacies. So I'm using them slowed down in this piece," Rogalsky said.

Rogalsky's treatment of William Gunn's bird recordings are like a 'swoopy, divey' display of sound. (Flickr/Queen's University)

"So what you hear is not chirpy birdsong but more like swoopy, divey representations of birdsong slowed down."

Octet, is on display at NAISA in South River until late August.