If being in the garden is one of your favourite places, this winter is likely a tough time for you. But a master gardener in Sault Ste. Marie says it's not too early to think about what you plant come spring.

"As a gardener, I'm really looking forward to spring," Susan Richards, who lives in Sault Ste. Marie says.

"I'm thinking about the first thing that's going to bloom in my garden."

Richards recommends waiting until March to start planting seeds indoors. She recommends to start looking at seed catalogues to figure out what you want to plant.

Richards adds there is a vast amount of information online to help, but says it's important to what can realistically grow in your area.

"Think about how long your growing season is and choose plants that you can be successful with," she said.

Susan Richards is a master gardener in Sault Ste. Marie. (Supplied/Susan Richards)

"But don't be afraid to experiment either."

Like most things, Richards says there are trends in gardening.

"Right now, indoor gardening in terms of house plants is huge," she said.

"I think it's because when we're in an area where we get a long winter, to see anything growing inside is nice. It makes us hopeful."