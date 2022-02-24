WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers Mayor Les Gamble apologized to Indigenous people for social media videos young adults from his community posted, and many found upsetting.

Gamble addressed the videos during a town council meeting Wednesday evening, and said his grandson was among the young people who made the videos.

"I apologize to all people, especially Indigenous nations, for what happened," Gamble said.

He said his grandson went to the neighbouring Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation and read a letter of apology.

In one of the videos, which were posted to social media in early February, a young man who appears to be inebriated while he dances to drum music, draped in an orange Every Child Matters flag. The flag has become a symbol recognizing the impact of residential schools and the need for reconciliation.

A second video showed another young man holding up the flag, with a drink in his other hand, also dancing to drum music.

In a third video, a man says he stole the flag from a memorial site at the former Spanish Indian Residential Schools.

During the council meeting Gamble also submitted a resolution in which he spoke about the need for reconciliation in his community.

"Council acknowledges that there is a great need for a reconciliation in our township and that does not come from shared economic development or shared recreation," he said.

"It comes from acknowledgement, understanding and fellowship with our Indigenous neighbours."

Council unanimously approved the resolution.

Organizers say they estimate around 150 people participated in a walk for reconciliation in Massey, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 18. (Supplied by Robert Porter)

Walk for reconciliation

On Friday, Feb. 18, residents from Sagamok Anishnawbek and the nearby town of Massey, Ont., which is part of the Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers, hosted a walk for reconciliation in response to the videos.

Organizers told CBC News they estimated about 150 people participated in the walk.

Robert Porter, who helped organize the walk, said one of the individuals involved in the social media videos participated in the walk.

Mayor Gamble told council others involved with the videos wanted to take part in the walk but decided against it due to the reaction in the community.

"Some of these people wanted to go to the walk that was held recently, but with what is being posted on social media some people couldn't handle the pressure and the stress and stayed away," he said.

On Feb. 11, Sagamok Anishnawbek Chief Alan Ozawanimke posted a public address about the videos to YouTube, and said the videos were triggering for his community's residential school survivors.

"They [the videos] triggered our elders and grandparents as those who hold a living memory of their personal experiences away from home, attending these institutions of coercion, oppression and subjugation, subsequently dealing with the impacts when they return home," he said.

"With sadness and disappointment, they felt the pain of their grandparents, relived in watching a video. They disturbed our families as they relive their traumas and grief associated with the residential school experience."

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Bev Gauthier told CBC News the videos are under investigation.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.