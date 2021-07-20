Massey mothers plan to launch outdoor homeschool education pod

A pair of mothers and wellness practitioners near Massey, Ont. are working to launch Pinecone Academy, a homeschool hub focused on outdoor education.

Their goal is to root their program in Ontario's homeschool curriculum but include a greater focus on immersion in nature, life skills and personal wellbeing.

Stacie Minten is launching the academy alongside Kendra Rogers. Minten says the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed many shortcomings in traditional education models, which helped to inspire this different approach.

"There's way too much strain on parents. Kids are stressed, their mental health is suffering and there's got to be another way to meet this need. [Rogers] actually sits on a very large property of 45 acres right off Highway 17, and so she said, 'well, what if we start a forest-based school?'" Minten says.

Rogers has a background in holistic healing practices and Minten specializes in Inamojo, a children's wellbeing program.

The classes will be based outdoors year-round, with some learning taking place in a heated, 26-foot yurt. The team is presently crowdfunding to cover that purchase.

The co-founders broke ground at Rogers' property on July 20.

Pandemic inspires alternative solutions

Minten says the switch to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many challenges with the existing education system. These include poor-quality and expensive connectivity, increased stresses and worsening mental health in students and a lack of nearby options for people in outlying areas.

Through conversations in the community, Minten says she has heard from many parents who are not eager to send their children back to school this fall.

This first year at Pinecone Academy will have space for 10 children between Kindergarten and Grade 1. Minten and Rogers have not yet begun formally inviting parents to enrol but one spot is already claimed, plus a spot for each of their own children.

They plan to run the program three days per week and expect costs to be somewhere near $40 per day.

Widespread volunteer effort

Rogers and Minten say they plan to run much of the education and wellness programming themselves, but they have a growing network of supporters who can offer expertise.

"We're bringing in various teachers to do teaching, who are doing it on a completely volunteer basis, which is amazing the way that the community has come together and are supporting this," Minten says.

The guest teachers will focus on essential concepts such as literacy, science and math. The co-founders have also formed a partnership with a First Nation elder who will provide traditional teachings to the children.

The board of directors for Pinecone Academy is nearly finalized, says Minten, and includes many of the above volunteers.

Team intends to expand in the future

Minten says the plan for Pinecone Academy's second year is to register it as a non-profit corporation, which will allow it to seek more funding and hopefully bring on more educators.

"We are looking to grow this right from Kindergarten right up to Grade 8, as we do have a lot of room for growth," Minten says.

Homeschool pods have grown in popularity during the pandemic. Minten says the academy's current setup will classify it as an independent school.

Children will learn about gardening, will help to take care of the yurt itself and learn about the ecosystems around them. To ensure the structure would be appropriate for a northern climate, Minten and Rogers have visited a nearby farm whose owner uses a similar yurt as her home.

It doesn't look like much yet, but co-founder Kendra Rogers' property will soon be home to Pinecone Academy. (Submitted by Kendra Rogers)

Education scholar says outdoor learning beneficial

Carlo Ricci, a professor of education at Nipissing University, says there are 'gentler and more loving' ways to educate children, as opposed to the publicly funded education system. (Submitted by Carlo Ricci)

Carlo Ricci, a graduate-level professor in Nipissing University's Schulich School of Education, says outdoor education provides excellent sensory experiences and can enrich a young person's learning when compared to an institutional setting.

"Homeschooling is … a recognition that learning does happen everywhere, all the time. And so, there are all kinds of less stressful ways, more gentle ways, more trusting, respectful, caring and compassionate ways to learn," Ricci says.

His studies have often focused on alternative forms of learning like homeschooling. He says getting away from institutional settings gives instructors more flexibility to tailor learning to a student's needs, while using curriculum as a guide for which topics need covering.

"If we're interested in democracy and we're interested in having people really get in touch with who they are and what their interests and passions are, it makes total sense that we allow them freedom and choice and autonomy," he says.

Ricci says an outdoor setting also speaks to policies around physical distancing that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.