Doctors and nurse practitioners across Sudbury are stepping up to help immunize the public against COVID-19.

And that includes the City of Lakes Family Health Team, which consists of 17 family doctors and nine nurse practitioners at four locations.

Executive Director David Courtemanche says some of their staff will be helping out with the mass vaccination clinics that are currently in the works by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

"So they're compiling that list as we speak and just working through the logistics around scheduling so that when the mass vaccinations centres are open and ready to go, they have proper staff in place and scheduled, to be able to deliver them," he said.

"We have family physicians, we have nurse practitioners, we have registered nurses, all of whom will be contributing to the effort being organized by the health unit at these local arenas."

David Courtemanche is executive director with the City of Lakes Family Health Team in Greater Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Once the vaccines become available to individual practices, Courtemanche says they'll be able to administer vaccines to patients directly in their clinics. They serve roughly 21,000 patients.

He notes that health care providers at the family health team sites are encouraging their patients to get immunized. He adds they have been inundated with inquiries about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There's lots of interest from a lot of people who want to get the vaccine. Our clear message to our patients is that, number one, it is coming very soon. Number two, it is safe and effective. Number three, we strongly encourage all of our patients who are eligible to get the vaccine to get it," Courtemanche said.

"So what we do with our patients is, through our website, through social media, through any way we can communicate with our patients, [we try] to make sure that they get all the information they need, so they're satisfied that the vaccine is safe and effective, something that they need to do, and encourage others to do as well."

Courtemanche says they've also received guidance from the province on how the vaccine will be rolled out among health care workers.