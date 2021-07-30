Mass vaccination clinics – large scale operations able to administer thousands of doses every day – are nearing their end in the Sudbury area.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts made that announcement this week, saying it will be shifting to a more targeted approach.

Nastassia McNair, program manager with Public Health Sudbury and Districts, said with vaccine uptake above the provincial average in Sudbury, the health unit decided that it would be more efficient to wind down the larger clinics in favour of mobile vaccination and pop up clinics.

Currently, PHSD is reporting that 71.4 per cent of Sudbury's eligible population has been vaccinated with two doses, while 80.9 per cent have at least their first dose.

The province is reporting 59.1 and 70.1 per cent, respectively.

"There's lots of opportunities, lots of different ways, we're really going to where the people are to make it more convenient for them," McNair said.

That includes a mobile bus, which will run Tuesdays to Sundays, and pop-up clinics on municipal properties or under a tent. Both are available for walk-in doses, with no appointment necessary.

Other communities have also shown some creative ability, figuring out ways to roll the vaccines out in rural, or less populated areas.

"Across the province we are seeing fewer mass opportunities and more creative, unique opportunities going to where individuals are," McNair said. "You'll start seeing more pop-ups, more buses."

"People have retrofitted other vehicles to deliver the vaccine in other communities, really making it more convenient."

Workplaces, or special events can also book mobile clinics with the health unit.

"For example, if there were a festival or a community event in a park, or your workplace is looking to have a pop up vaccine clinic on site because you think your employees would benefit, then that's something that we would work with you to try and plan," McNair said.

The availability of vaccines, as well as people's willingness to take the dose, will be a huge benefit if the fourth wave of the virus hits.

"Right now we're doing everything we can to prevent it," she said. "We know that the vaccine helps to prevent symptomatic illness and hospitalizations."

"It's really quite important that we're taking these preventative measures to prevent the fourth wave, including the vaccination and, of course, the ongoing public health measures or individual protective measures like masking and physical distancing."

To find out the location of PHSD's mobile and pop-up clinics, visit their web site.