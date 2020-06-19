Mask-wearing a sign of respect for others, public health official says

The medical officer of health for the Sudbury area wants to see more people wearing face masks while inside businesses.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says she's not at the point of making them mandatory — but is considering it.

Last week, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health unit made wearing non-medical face masks mandatory while in a business to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Sutcliffe says she is keeping an eye on other regions, but her decision will depend on the local situation.

"Enforcing the wearing of masks would be extremely difficult. It does require self-enforcement anyway," she said, adding that the practice would "have to be normalized."

"People need to choose to do this and to understand that's what's expected of them. It really is a question of respect — respect for others."

Until there s a vaccine for COVID-19, wearing masks and following other prevention measures is the new normal, Sutcliffe said.