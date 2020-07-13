Two more health units in northeastern Ontario say they will mandate the use of face coverings in some public places.

Algoma Public Health says people will be required to wear masks when going inside businesses or on public transit effective Friday, July 17. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says it's putting in a similar policy for its area starting Friday, July 24.

"Our communities have been following public health recommendations for COVID19, helping to keep the number of cases in our district low," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health for the North Bay health unit said.

"The recommendations we've had in place have been effective during Stage 1 and Stage 2, however, as we enter into Stage 3, more businesses are opening and social gatherings are growing, resulting in the need to change our public health measures for COVID19. We have to adapt to the current climate."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts implemented a similar mask policy that went into place on Wednesday.

On Monday, the province announced a large part of Ontario — including all of northeastern Ontario — will enter Stage 3 on Friday.

That stage includes allowing indoor dining, live performing art shows, reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds as well as allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people.