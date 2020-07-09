The City of Greater Sudbury isn't ruling out a possible bylaw requiring people to wear masks or face coverings when in public indoor spaces or on transit.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Sudbury & Districts implemented a policy requiring people to wear a mask in all commercial establishments and on public transit within its district.

The health unit says the order is mandatory and businesses must have a "policy to stop people from entering inside if they do not wear a face covering."

It adds that it is "required to be enacted and enforced in good faith and used as a means to educate people on face covering use in premises."

Exemptions are in place for a number of reasons, including for children under the age of two, if the mask inhibits the person's ability to breathe or for any other medical or religious reason.

Several other communities in Ontario have put mandatory mask bylaws into place, including Toronto and Ottawa.

At a Sudbury city council meeting this week, councillor Robert Kirwan asked if the city is considering implementing a similar bylaw.

City clerk Eric Labelle says it is being looked at. He adds he plans to discuss with other municipal solicitors this week.

"I am certainly expecting to report back to the community control group with respect to any outcomes that I hear from that group so that we can further those discussions amongst Dr. Sutcliffe and the mayor so that a decision can be made," he said.

"You know, if a more extreme step is required down the road."

Mayor Brian Bigger says he has confidence that people in the community will follow the public health directives and says he hopes a bylaw won't be necessary.