Sudbury septuagenarian Mary Powell has something to celebrate. The 72-year-old is receiving her licence to practise law this weekend.

Powell was a political science professor at Laurentian University. But after retiring several years ago, she started to get bored. So she applied for and got in to Lakehead University's faculty of law program.

She's surprised by how her actions have inspired others.

"They have said, 'WOW, if you can do it at your age, I'm sure I can do it ... maybe I can do it'," she said.

At times the whole experience made her forget her age.

"I would spend all my time with these students who were, you know, in their late 20s. A couple were maybe 30. And then I'd come home and catch sight of myself in the mirror and I'd say, 'OH!, how can I look like this?' You know, I expected to look like them."

Powell says one of her motivations to go to law school was to help people who need legal help but can't afford it.

"I knew some women who didn't have much money and were, I guess, to put it rudely, they were all screwed because they didn't have much money," she said.

"One was a woman who was turned down for Canada Pension Disability because the doctor wouldn't fill out a form for her. And at the time I helped her ... imposing upon the doctor to get him to fill out the form. And I helped her with the appeal so that she ended up getting Canada Pension Disability."

Another woman she encountered was what she considered a huge amount when she bought a house.

"The house cost only, I think, $85,000, but the lawyer charged her two thousand dollars to do the mortgage, which is, I think, just outrageous."

Powell says she would like like to do some pro-bono work for people who need it.

"I don't want to work full time. And so one of my interests is doing research for other lawyers, which is something I can do at a distance and it doesn't really matter where I am. I don't know if I'll get any work, but I've always enjoyed the research and I think that's something where I could help out."

