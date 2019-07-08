Deep down, Mary Ann Ricker always knew she was a lesbian but for years she lived in secret before opening up.

Recently, Ricker shared her story in an online video about coming out in the 1980s. At that time, she says the world wasn't very accepting.

"I knew there was something different but I didn't know what it was," she said.

"When I was 27 or 28, I realized what it was. I was married and had two children."

Mary Ann says initially, she kept her sexuality a secret. She moved with her children after her then husband found out and told a number of people.

Jenn was quite young when this happened. Even as her mother got into a relationship with a woman, it still wasn't something that was openly talked about.

"I remember growing up with a secret," Jenn said. "It got a little bit more tricky as I got older because people were wondering why there was a woman sleeping over at our house."

She says the idea to create and share a video was her daughter Jenn's idea. Jenn says she considers her mother to be a pioneer in the LGBT community and she wants more people to hear her story.

As for today, Mary Ann says it's a relief to be able to talk openly on the topic.

"It's a whole big weight lifted off my shoulders," she said. "We don't have to hide. I don't have to watch what I say. I'm single right now, but if I had a partner I'd be out and about doing things."

Jenn says it is important her mother's story be shared.

"If you want to see a gay person, they're all over the place," Jenn said. "My mom didn't have that. She didn't know there was anybody else like her. She never saw anybody else like her."

With Pride Week underway in Sudbury, Mary Ann says she will be taking part like she has in other years. She took part in the first pride parade in the city 22 years ago.

"As we were walking, everybody was close together. We were like a clump of people," she said.

"We didn't know what to expect. There were people on the side of the road yelling bible quotes and telling us how evil we were. It was very, very scary."

She says that improved over the years as people became more accepting.

"We felt more free walking," she said. "We weren't afraid."

She says the week is an important time for her.

"I'm glad we still have it, but on the other hand, I'm sad that we still have to have it," she said.

"I'm tired of labels. I'm tired of the prejudice against us. I just wish it was all over and we were accepted. But that will come."