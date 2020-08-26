Skip to Main Content
Former CBC Sudbury journalist Martin Chapman dead at 76
Chapman worked with CBC for almost 3 decades

Longtime former CBC Sudbury journalist Martin Chapman has died. (CBC)

A well known broadcaster in the Sudbury area has died.

Martin Chapman worked with CBC for almost 30 years.

He was once voted Northern Ontario's most outstanding journalist.

Chapman was also an accomplished musician.

CBC Morning North listener's may remember Martin's Melodies, a Friday music trivia show that used to run on the program. To celebrate CBC Sudury's 40th anniversary in 2018, Martin returned to the airwaves to host an encore edition of Martin's Melodies.

Martin's Melodies was a Friday game show on Morning North in the mid 1990s. It was hosted by newsreader Martin Chapman. To celebrate CBC Sudbury's 40th anniversary we invited Martin to join us for one more round. Peter Williams, Martha Cunningham Closs and Markus Schwabe are the contestants in this music trivia game. 16:56

Chapman was 76 years old.

