A well known broadcaster in the Sudbury area has died.

Martin Chapman worked with CBC for almost 30 years.

He was once voted Northern Ontario's most outstanding journalist.

Chapman was also an accomplished musician.

CBC Morning North listener's may remember Martin's Melodies, a Friday music trivia show that used to run on the program. To celebrate CBC Sudury's 40th anniversary in 2018, Martin returned to the airwaves to host an encore edition of Martin's Melodies.

Chapman was 76 years old.