Former CBC Sudbury journalist Martin Chapman dead at 76
Chapman worked with CBC for almost 3 decades
A well known broadcaster in the Sudbury area has died.
Martin Chapman worked with CBC for almost 30 years.
He was once voted Northern Ontario's most outstanding journalist.
Chapman was also an accomplished musician.
CBC Morning North listener's may remember Martin's Melodies, a Friday music trivia show that used to run on the program. To celebrate CBC Sudury's 40th anniversary in 2018, Martin returned to the airwaves to host an encore edition of Martin's Melodies.
Chapman was 76 years old.
The world lost another pivotal storyteller in Martin Chapman. Martin wasn't a national columnist, but rather a crucial local journalist who covered northeastern Ontario for the CBC for many years. He died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. So many fond memories. 1/5 <a href="https://t.co/gTv6xUmYhF">pic.twitter.com/gTv6xUmYhF</a>—@ConwayFraser
I grew up listening to Martin. A distinctive voice and great approach to local stories. He will be missed. Condolences to the immediate family, and his extended CBC family.—@RealAndreDumais
So incredibly sad to hear this. Martin was a mentor in my brief tenure at CBC. He followed and encouraged me throughout my career. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. I had a great deal of respect for Martin 😢—@patriciaAmills
Martin was a very good fellow to work with and to see 'in action' for this novice journalist back in the 1990s. He brought a lot of value -- in different ways -- to the CBC.—@PhilAndrews519
