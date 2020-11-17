Markstay Early Learning Child Care Centre closed after COVID-19 case
Impacted staff and children have been sent home to self-isolate
The YMCA of Northeastern Ontario says its daycare in Markstay is closed after one of the children tested positive for COVID-19.
The YMCA says Public Health Sudbury and Districts informed the centre of the case on Sunday night.
"All participants at risk of exposure have been contacted by public health and are following their direction," Helen Francis, YMCA CEO said in a statement.
"As an extra precaution we closed the entire centre, not just the room where the exposure occurred."
Impacted staff and children are self-isolating for two weeks.
The YMCA says a deep cleaning has been done and the facility will reopen once public health gives approval.
The daycare is located in Markstay Public School. The Rainbow District School Board says there has been "no public health direction related to the school as a result of the confirmed case."
The board says "out of an abundance of caution" enhanced cleaning was done before students returned to classes on Monday morning.
